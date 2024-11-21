3 . AR Rahman properties

AR Rahman has some lavish properties to his name including a mansion in Chennai worth crores, and a luxurious apartment in Los Angeles which also serves as a studio where the composer records his songs. His first studio, Panchathan Record Inn, which was established in his backyard in Chennai, has become one of the most famous music studios in the country. Rahman also owns AM Studios, another state-of-the-art facility located nearby. His international portfolio includes the renowned Firdaus Studio in Dubai and KM Musiq Studios in London. The most notable of his acquisitions is Abbey Road Studios, located in London, a historic landmark for music production and home to numerous iconic recordings.