From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Sep 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST
1.Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan brings a sophisticated, modern edge to Indian wear, often opting for elegant silhouettes that let the outfits do the talking. Her ability to keep traditional looks polished and youthful makes her ethnic style a go-to for the modern festive wardrobe for fans.
2.Rasha Thadani
Rasha Thadani has quickly emerged as one of the young faces to watch when it comes to desi fashion, with traditional looks forming a strong part of her style. Whether it is a saree, lehenga or festive ensemble, she brings a vibrant, feminine energy that fits right into the modern-day Radha aesthetic.
3.Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday has mastered the art of giving Indian wear a fresh spin. From glamorous sarees to statement festive ensembles, she knows how to keep her ethnic looks fresh, stylish and effortlessly modern, serving as fashion goals for people.
4.Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya Kapoor's fashion choices often strike the perfect balance between glamour and tradition, making her a strong name in the new generation of industry fashion. Her ethnic looks are youthful, polished and always come with a contemporary twist.
5.Ruhaanika Dhawan
Ruhaanika Dhawan is bringing a fresh youth energy to desi fashion, effortlessly switching between traditional silhouettes and more contemporary festive looks. Her youthful charm and love for different colors gives her a distinct desi style that feels both playful and elegant, making her an inspiration for the Gen Z gang.