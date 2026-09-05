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From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

From Suhana to Rasha, Ananya: Gen-Z actresses giving modern-day Radha look

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From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

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From Suhana Khan to Rasha Thadani, Ananya Panday: Gen-Z actresses acing modern-day Radha look in Janmashtami

Janmashtami serves as a beautiful occasion to not only offer prayers to Lord Krishna but also embrace the grace and femininity associated with Radha. Over the years, several young actresses, who have embraced the aesthetic while adding their own contemporary spin to traditional looks.

Simran Singh | Sep 05, 2026, 06:43 PM IST

1.Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan
1

Suhana Khan brings a sophisticated, modern edge to Indian wear, often opting for elegant silhouettes that let the outfits do the talking. Her ability to keep traditional looks polished and youthful makes her ethnic style a go-to for the modern festive wardrobe for fans. 

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2.Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani
2

Rasha Thadani has quickly emerged as one of the young faces to watch when it comes to desi fashion, with traditional looks forming a strong part of her style. Whether it is a saree, lehenga or festive ensemble, she brings a vibrant, feminine energy that fits right into the modern-day Radha aesthetic.

3.Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday
3

Ananya Panday has mastered the art of giving Indian wear a fresh spin. From glamorous sarees to statement festive ensembles, she knows how to keep her ethnic looks fresh, stylish and effortlessly modern, serving as fashion goals for people. 

4.Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor
4

Shanaya Kapoor's fashion choices often strike the perfect balance between glamour and tradition, making her a strong name in the new generation of industry fashion. Her ethnic looks are youthful, polished and always come with a contemporary twist.

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5.Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan
5

Ruhaanika Dhawan is bringing a fresh youth energy to desi fashion, effortlessly switching between traditional silhouettes and more contemporary festive looks. Her youthful charm and love for different colors gives her a distinct desi style that feels both playful and elegant, making her an inspiration for the Gen Z gang.

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