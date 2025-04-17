2 . Vihaan Samat

2

Vihaan has come a long way with standout performances in 'Mismatched' and 'Eternally Confused and Eager for Love'. He impressed the masses with his portrayal of Harsh in Mismatched, followed by his amazing performance in “CTRL” on Netflix alongside Ananya Panday. The actor will now be seen in his upcoming project “The Royals” on Netflix.