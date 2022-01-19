From 'Sooryavanshi' to 'Antim', watch 2021 theatrical releases streaming on OTT

As theatres are still shut in most parts of the country, watch these 2021 Hindi films streaming on various OTT platforms.
With the rising Covid-19 cases and the Omicron threat, film theatres have been shut down in most parts of the country. The cinema halls had opened for a few months in 2021 and some films such as 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' did great business at the box office.
Here are five Hindi films which released last year and are currently streaming on an OTT platform so that you can enjoy them safely in the comfort of your home.
1. Sooryavanshi
The Akshay Kumar- Katrina Kaif starrer 'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film in the Rohit Shetty cop universe after the first two 'Singham' films featuring Ajay Devgn and 'Simmba' featuring Ranveer Singh. An action-packed entertainer set against the backdrop of 1993 Mumbai blasts, the film features Ajay and Ranveer playing pivotal cameos. It is currently streaming on Netflix India. (Image source: File photo)
2. Antim: The Final Truth
Adapted from the Marathi hit 'Mulshi Pattern', the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial featured Salman Khan as Inspector Rajveer Sandhu going against local goon Rahulya played by Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Aayush redeemed himself with his powerful performance in 'Antim: The Final Truth'. You can watch it on ZEE5. (Image source: File photo)
3. Flight
Mohit Chadda headlines the survival thriller 'Flight' currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film's action sequences and performances, especially Mohit's towering act, were hugely appreciated and loved by the audience. Pavan Malhotra and Zakir Hussain also star in the gripping suspense drama 'Flight'. (Image source: Mohit Chadda/Instagram)
4. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, this romantic drama with a twist features Ayushmann Khurrana as an aspiring bodybuilder Manu Munjal and Vaani Kapoor as an independent Zumba trainer Maanvi Brar in leading roles. Streaming on Netflix India, the film's emotional appeal and Ayushmann-Vaani's chemistry are the highlights of the film. (Image source: File photo)
5. Bell Bottom
Inspired from the real-life hijacking events in India during the 1980s, the spy thriller features Akshay Kumar as RAW agent Anshul Malhotra, codenamed Bell Bottom. Lara Dutta portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Ranjit Tewari directorial. Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi also star in 'Bell Bottom' streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Image source: File photo)