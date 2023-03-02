From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly

A look at some of the Bollywood films that have put to use the blue colour palette perfectly.

Blue is a colour that has symbolised a number of things over the years and across culture - from chill to sadness. Bollywood has utilised the blue colour palette and grading in its movies incresingly over the years. A look at the films that have perfected the use of blue tint in its sequences.