From Shah Rukh Khan's RaOne to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya, five times Bollywood used blue palette perfectly

A look at some of the Bollywood films that have put to use the blue colour palette perfectly.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 02, 2023, 03:27 PM IST

Blue is a colour that has symbolised a number of things over the years and across culture - from chill to sadness. Bollywood has utilised the blue colour palette and grading in its movies incresingly over the years. A look at the films that have perfected the use of blue tint in its sequences.

1. Saawariya (2007)

Saawariya (2007)
1/5

Saawariya, based on Fyodr Dostoevsky's White Nights, was shot in an elaborate blue set with most props, costumes etc also in various hues of the colour. While the film didn't work, its aesthetics were praised.

2. Blue (2009)

Blue (2009)
2/5

A film named Blue and set in the ocean was bound to use the colour palette profusely and this Akshay Kumar-starrer did just that, including shots of Lara Dutta in a bikini swimming in the sereene blue waters.

3. RaOne (2012)

RaOne (2012)
3/5

Shah Rukh Khan's ambitious sci-fi flick RaOne used the colour blue to depict the cyber world in the film and also as the colour for the protagonist, the superhero played by the actor himself.

4. Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior (2020)
4/5

Saif Ali Khan's Uday Bhan was always shown dressed in hues of blue and black in this period action drama, and everything from his character posters to his chambers were clad in blue in the film.

5. Brahmastra Part One Shiva (2022)

Brahmastra Part One Shiva (2022)
5/5

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra used different colours to denote different astras shown in the film with blue reserved for the Nandi Astra, wielded by Nagarjuna's character.

