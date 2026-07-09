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From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

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From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

Here are the five actresses who proved that great performances remain the heart of great cinema.

Simran Singh | Jul 09, 2026, 08:47 PM IST

1.Sara Arjun – Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Sara Arjun – Dhurandhar: The Revenge
1

Few performances surprised audiences this year as much as Sara Arjun's in Dhurandhar 2. Sharing screen space in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026, she delivered a performance that combined emotional maturity with remarkable confidence. Holding her own amid large-scale action and high-octane storytelling, Sara ensured that her character left a lasting impact. Her effortless transition from celebrated child actor to accomplished leading performer has been one of the year's most inspiring success stories, proving that talent only grows stronger with time.

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2.Sharvari - Main Vaapas Aaunga

Sharvari - Main Vaapas Aaunga
2

With Main Vaapas Aaunga, Sharvari delivered a performance marked by quiet intensity and emotional honesty. In a film driven by themes of love, longing and identity, she brought warmth, vulnerability, and understated strength to every scene. Instead of chasing dramatic highs, Sharvari chose authenticity, allowing her character's journey to unfold naturally.

3.Triptii Dimri - Maa Behen

Triptii Dimri - Maa Behen
3

Triptii Dimri continued her remarkable rise with Maa Behen, delivering what many consider to be the finest performance of her career. In a role that demanded vulnerability, resilience, and emotional depth in equal measure, she portrayed a woman navigating complicated relationships and personal battles with striking authenticity. Rather than relying on dramatic flourishes, Triptii let silences, expressions and restraint do the heavy lifting, making every emotional beat feel deeply personal.

4.Kriti Sanon - Cocktail 2

Kriti Sanon - Cocktail 2
4

Kriti Sanon showcased an entirely different side of herself in Cocktail 2, proving once again that she thrives in emotionally layered characters. While the film offered glamour, romance, and humour, Kriti anchored it with a mature and heartfelt performance that resonated with audiences. Effortlessly moving between moments of light-hearted charm and emotional conflict, she brought depth to a character that could have easily remained surface-level.

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5.Sanskruti Pahana - Krishnavataram Part One

Sanskruti Pahana - Krishnavataram Part One
5

Stepping into a grand mythological canvas is never easy, especially when every emotion and every frame carries immense significance. Yet, Sanskruti Jayana emerged as one of the year's biggest revelations in Krishnavataram. Bringing both grace and conviction to her character, she balanced the grandeur of the film with an intimate emotional presence.

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