From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Pahana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

1 . Sara Arjun – Dhurandhar: The Revenge

1

Few performances surprised audiences this year as much as Sara Arjun's in Dhurandhar 2. Sharing screen space in one of the biggest blockbusters of 2026, she delivered a performance that combined emotional maturity with remarkable confidence. Holding her own amid large-scale action and high-octane storytelling, Sara ensured that her character left a lasting impact. Her effortless transition from celebrated child actor to accomplished leading performer has been one of the year's most inspiring success stories, proving that talent only grows stronger with time.