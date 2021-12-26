From Sara Ali Khan to Janhvi Kapoor: Vacation pics of these stars went viral in 2021

Celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alia Bhatt visited Maldives this year.
Bollywood stars know how to balance their professional life and their personal life. We often see them enjoying vacations with friends and family. It's not wrong if we say 'The Maldives is the new Mumbai', many celebrities including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Alia Bhatt visited the island nation this year. Bollywood divas raised the temperature in Maldives when they decided to flaunt their curves in bikinis. Meanwhile, a few celebrities explored other places this year. 2021 has been a fun year for them.
Let's take a look at their vacation pictures
1. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra burnt the internet with her sizzling hot picture in a red swimsuit from the Maldives. (Image credit: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)
2. Sara Ali Khan
2021 has been a fun year for Sara Ali Khan. She was constantly travelling for personal and professional reasons. (Image credit: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)
3. Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor went to Dubai with her family on the occasion of her father Boney Kapoor's birthday. (Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram)
4. Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma, who was travelling with her husband Virat Kohli during the T20 world cup, stunned her fans when she dropped a picture in a neon swimsuit on Instagram. (Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)
5. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra looked mesmerising when she went on a trip to Spain with her mother and other family members. (Credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
6. Disha Patani
Disha Patani often shares her sexy hot pictures on Instagram. (Image credit: Disha Patani/ Instagram)
7. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif, who recently got married to Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, never fails to impress her fans with her pictures on social media. (Image credit: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)
8. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt went to the Maldives with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on the occasion of his birthday. (Image credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
9. Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday also visited the Maldives recently. She dropped pictures from the island nation on Instagram. (Image credit: Ananya Panday/Instagram)