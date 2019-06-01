From Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty: these are the 7 most-sought-after directors in Bollywood

However, there are helmers that have not only done wonders as far as the product goes but also ensured that their movies rake in the moolah with their success
Uneasy lies the head that wears the crown or dons the director’s hat! While performances, as well as the production of a movie, are pivotal, it’s the direction that can make or break a script and also a film. However, there are helmers that have not only done wonders as far as the product goes but also ensured that their movies rake in the moolah with their success.
Here’s a look at frontrunner creators who are taking their projects far beyond just the finishing line and hitting the coveted Rs 200-crore mark (or even Rs 300 crore in many cases) mark.
1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Sanjay Leela Bhansali (left) and Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat
No one can paint the silver-screen canvas as opulently as Sanjay Leela Bhansali like he has done right from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) to his latest offering Padmaavat (2018). Thanks to his dramatic storytelling, SLB has had a strong streak of success at the box office. While Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) raked in Rs 112.98 cr, period dramas Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018) registered Rs 183.75 cr and a whopping Rs 282.28 crore respectively. The last two films rank among the highest-grossing Indian movies of all times. One can now look forward to Inshallah that reunites him with Salman Khan after 20 years (apart from the actor’s special appearance in Saawariya in 2007), which is reason enough for viewers to get hyped.
2. Rajkumar Hirani
Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju (left) and Rajkumar Hirani
Three of the Munnabhai MBBS director’s films — 3 Idiots (2009), PK (2014) and Sanju (2018) — figure in the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi movies. And why not! Raju Hirani, as he’s often called, always has an important message in his movies that he conveys with a good dose of humour without being too preachy. Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots fetched an estimated Rs 202 cr, PK earned Rs 337.72 cr while Sanju garnered Rs 334.57 cr.
3. Ali Abbas Zafar
Ali Abbas Zafar (left) and Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai
He may have debuted with a relatively tepid Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011) but Ali Abbas Zafar went on to establish himself in the big league with Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh-starrer Gunday (2014), which was a commercial success. Then began his collaboration with none other than Dabangg actor Salman Khan. Whether sports drama Sultan (2016) that did a business of Rs 300.67 cr or the thriller Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) that made Rs 339 crore, Ali is more than a bankable director. Now, all eyes are on Salman and Katrina Kaif-starrer Eid release, Bharat.
4. Rohit Shetty
Ranveer Singh in Simmba (left) and Rohit Shetty
He isn’t called a superhit machine for nothing! He is the man behind megahit Golmaal and Singham franchises apart from Chennai Express (2013) and Simmba (2018). None can combine action and comedy the way he does. With Golmaal Again (2017) at Rs 206 crore and Simmba at Rs 241.25 crore, Rohit is in the Rs 200-crore club. Now, joining Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the cop universe will be Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi. Knowing the Khiladi Kumar’s penchant for action and success at the ticket windows, one can expect the collaboration to be a blockbuster.
5. Sriram Raghavan
Sriram Raghavan (left); and Ayushmann Khurrana & Tabu in AndhaDhun
Even though he makes fewer films, when he does, they are edge-of-the-seat and gritty thrillers. Ek Hasina Thi (2004), Johnny Gaddar (2007) and Varun Dhawan-starrer Badlapur (2015) won him praises for his craft. But it was last year’s AndhaDhun that has broken the glass ceiling for its taut narrative and performances by Tabu as well as Ayushmann Khurrana. The blockbuster earned more than Rs 303 crore at China’s box office, making it the third highest Indian movie there.
6. Kabir Khan
A still from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (left) and Kabir Khan
The director tasted immense success with New York (2009) but it was Ek Tha Tiger (2012) with Salman that placed him among the biggies. The project swept in Rs 186.14 cr. With his next venture, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), he hit it out of the park with a cool Rs 315.50 cr. His next two outings weren’t anything to write home about commercially, but he seems to have an ace up his sleeve with the upcoming sports biopic ’83 toplined by Ranveer Singh.
7. Nitesh Tiwari
Nitesh Tiwari (left) and A still from Dangal
The biographical sports drama Dangal (2016) is a record-breaking commercial success. Not only is it the highest-grossing Hindi but also the fifth highest-grossing non-English film ever. It grossed over Rs 2,125 cr worldwide. It garnered $216.2 million in China, making it the East Asian country’s top 20 highest-grossing films and the highest-grossing non-English foreign film. Known for movies like Chillar Party (2011) and Bhootnath Returns (2014) before the Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Sheikh starrer, the director’s next project is Chhichhore produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
PS: There are other illustrious filmmakers such as Sooraj Barjatya, Aditya Chopra, Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala who’ve made movies that have crossed the Rs 200-crore mark. However, they are eminent creative producers as well and direct only for their own banners. The directors in our list helm projects for other production houses, too.
Disclaimer: Approximate India Nett Box Office figures from reliable trade sources.