4 . Pushpa 2: The Rule – Sreeleela

4

Pushpa 2: The Rule, one of the year’s most anticipated releases, lived up to its promise of grandeur and style. While Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna captivated audiences as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, it was Sreeleela’s stunning performance in the song Kissik that stole the spotlight. Her blend of graceful and energetic dance moves transformed the music video into a visual spectacle, leaving fans spellbound.