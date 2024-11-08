6 . Deepika Padukone JNU visit

During the promotion of her film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone was in Delhi. In order to show her support for them and denounce the attack on the JNU students, Padukone joined the JNU students, which generated a lot of media attention. This was when anti-CAA protests at JNU were at their peak. Many people criticised it as a publicity stunt and charged that she was anti-national.