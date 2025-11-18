From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during night hours, know why
BOLLYWOOD
Aman Wadhwa | Nov 18, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
1.Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Opposites attract, but what happens when their families collide? Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt made audiences laugh and fall in love as you rooted for their relationship right till the end. The contrasting family dynamics between both sides added a layer of relatability, making it a fan-favourite film. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog also played pivotal roles in this Karan Johar directorial.
2.Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Love, lies and everything in between, that’s the rollercoaster this film takes you on. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's sparkling chemistry, paired with their constant nok-jhok, kept audiences fully entertained. Dimple Kapadia, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Boney Kapoor, and Ayesha Raza Mishra played supporting roles, while Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha were seen in guest appearances. The director Luv Ranjan's signature humour made it an instant crowd-pleaser.
3.Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
A man falling for a robot, exciting, right? That’s exactly what audiences felt while watching the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The romantic comedy entertained them throughout with its fresh concept, fun moments, and heartfelt chemistry. The sci-fi rom com, which also featured the veteran stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia, was directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah in their directorial debuts.
4.Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
A fun take on break-ups and weddings, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari brings a refreshing, feel-good experience to audiences. With Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s irresistible charm, and Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra's delightful chemistry, the film truly touched audiences hearts. Shasank Khaitan directed the film and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions produced it.
5.De De Pyaar De 2
With Ajay Devgn reuniting with R. Madhavan for a witty banter that kept audiences laughing throughout, De De Pyaar De 2 delivered on its promise of fun. From Rakul Preet Singh’s scene stealing performance to Meezaan Jafri’s energetic dance-off with the OG dance guru and his father Jaaved Jaaferi, audiences are hooting and cheering for this family entertainer of the year. A sequel to the 2019 film De De Pyaar De, the latest release is directed by Anshul Sharma and bankrolled by T-Series and Luv Ranjan.