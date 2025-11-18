From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

5 . De De Pyaar De 2

With Ajay Devgn reuniting with R. Madhavan for a witty banter that kept audiences laughing throughout, De De Pyaar De 2 delivered on its promise of fun. From Rakul Preet Singh’s scene stealing performance to Meezaan Jafri’s energetic dance-off with the OG dance guru and his father Jaaved Jaaferi, audiences are hooting and cheering for this family entertainer of the year. A sequel to the 2019 film De De Pyaar De, the latest release is directed by Anshul Sharma and bankrolled by T-Series and Luv Ranjan.