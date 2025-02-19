5 . Rishab Shetty in and as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

5

After impressing the masses with Kantara, Rishab Shetty will now be playing the Maratha King, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film is slated for 2027 release.