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From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

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From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

November brings a diverse theatrical line-up, from the epic spectacle of Ramayana and the action-packed Suryaa to the family entertainer Yeh Prem Mol Liya, romantic action thriller Gunmaaster G9, and wild comedy Party Animals. Here are the films to watch out for this month.

Aman Wadhwa | Oct 27, 2026, 09:35 PM IST

1.Ramayana - November 5

Ramayana - November 5
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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil and Lara Dutta. The epic is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

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2.Suryaa - November 20

Suryaa - November 20
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Sunny Deol headlines Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak, which has landed in controversy ahead of its theatrical release. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has objected to the film’s portrayal of medical professionals and sought the intervention of the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20.

3.Party Animals - November 20

Party Animals - November 20
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Directed by Ravi Chhabriya and produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under Yoodlee Films, Party Animals stars Viraj Ghelani, Arjun Tanwar, Pragati Nagpal and Naqiyah Haji, alongside an ensemble cast. The wild comedy revolves around friendship, bad decisions and chaotic misadventures, exploring a genre rarely seen in mainstream Hindi cinema.

4.Yeh Prem Mol Liya - November 27

Yeh Prem Mol Liya - November 27
4

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari share the screen for the first time in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a family entertainer directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks the beginning of a new Prem era. The makers have begun introducing its central characters through songs, with the trailer and teaser yet to be unveiled.

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5.Gunmaaster G9 - November 27

Gunmaaster G9 - November 27
5

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana. Promising a high-energy cinematic experience, the film combines action, thrills and intense sequences. It is set to arrive in theatres on November 27. Both - Yeh Prem Mol Liya and Gunmaaster G9 - have their music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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