From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November

4 . Yeh Prem Mol Liya - November 27

4

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari share the screen for the first time in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, a family entertainer directed by Sooraj Barjatya. Produced by Rajshri Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films, the film marks the beginning of a new Prem era. The makers have begun introducing its central characters through songs, with the trailer and teaser yet to be unveiled.