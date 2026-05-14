From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | May 14, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
1.Ramayana Part 2
Following Namit Malhotra-produced Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana, regarded as one of the biggest Indian films ever made, the next installment is set to release in Diwali 2027. While the first part has already generated tremendous excitement, the second chapter is expected to create an even bigger stir upon its release. Bringing one of the most significant stories from Indian culture to the big screen.
2.Animal Park
After the massive success of Animal, the foundation has already been strongly laid for its sequel, Animal Park. The post-credit scene of Animal ended on a cliffhanger, leaving audiences excited for what comes next. With Ranbir Kapoor returning for the sequel, it has already become one of the biggest and most anticipated films of 2027.
3.Love & War
One of the most anticipated films, Love & War, is coming from the house of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After a long time, the filmmaker is set to bring three of the country’s biggest stars together in one frame: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. While few details about the project have been revealed yet, everyone is eagerly waiting to catch even the slightest glimpse of the film. The film is slated to release on 21st January 2027.
4.Raaka
Raaka is yet another massive cinematic phenomenon audiences are expected to witness in 2027. The recently unveiled first look of Allu Arjun created a nationwide storm. The film, known for its dark, supernatural, and reincarnation themes, marks the first collaboration between Allu Arjun and filmmaker Atlee. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and is planned for release between late 2026 and 2027.
5.Varanasi
SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Varanasi stands among the most anticipated Indian films in recent times. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film has generated immense buzz, especially after its first glimpse was unveiled. With these striking glimpses raising expectations, anticipation has now reached fever pitch as audiences eagerly await this grand cinematic spectacle, slated for a massive theatrical release on 7th April 2027.