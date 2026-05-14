From Ramayana 2 to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027

3 . Love & War

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One of the most anticipated films, Love & War, is coming from the house of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. After a long time, the filmmaker is set to bring three of the country’s biggest stars together in one frame: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt. While few details about the project have been revealed yet, everyone is eagerly waiting to catch even the slightest glimpse of the film. The film is slated to release on 21st January 2027.