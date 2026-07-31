From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

2 . Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotikha in System

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System was a rare film in which we got two female leads, captivating the screens with their impressive performances. Sonakshi Sinha packed a powerful punch in System, delivering a fierce and compelling performance in an intense, high-stakes story. Her co-star, Jyothika, delivers a captivating performance as a stenographer, showcasing her exceptional versatility and magnetic screen presence.