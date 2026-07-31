From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jul 31, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
1.Sonali Bendre in Raakh
Sonali Bendre delivers a standout performance in the hit crime thriller Raakh. Set against the backdrop of a brutal kidnapping and a high-stakes manhunt, Sonali, as a mother, brings emotional depth, sophistication, and nuance to a dark, gripping narrative that explores grief, justice, and the complexities of human psychology.
2.Sonakshi Sinha and Jyotikha in System
System was a rare film in which we got two female leads, captivating the screens with their impressive performances. Sonakshi Sinha packed a powerful punch in System, delivering a fierce and compelling performance in an intense, high-stakes story. Her co-star, Jyothika, delivers a captivating performance as a stenographer, showcasing her exceptional versatility and magnetic screen presence.
3.Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal
As the leading lady, playing DCP Rita Ferreira in the crime thriller series, Bhumi Pednekar steps into the shoes of a fiercely determined police officer on the hunt for a serial killer. Beyond the intense investigation, she brilliantly captures the character's struggle against workplace patriarchy and internal demons.
4.Mona Singh in Subedaar
Known for her versatility, Mona Singh delivers a powerhouse performance in Subedaar. Bringing grit, raw intensity, and immense emotional strength to the screen, Mona anchors her character effortlessly, proving once again why she remains one of the top performers in the digital space.