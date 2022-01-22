From Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood celebs who chose surrogacy for parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas surprised her fans when they announced that they 'welcomed a baby'.
Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Friday announced that they 'welcomed a baby via surrogate.' The actress 'respectfully' asked for 'privacy' during the special time as she wants to focus on her family. Their fans are extremely happy to hear this news.
Meanwhile, let's take a look at the list of Bollywood celebs who chose surrogacy for parenthood:
1. Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have become proud parents of a baby girl. As per the reports of US Weekly, the couple is blessed with a girl. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. An overjoyed Priyanka and Nick took the internet by storm last night after they announced the good news of parenthood. The couple welcomed a baby via surrogacy and released a statement requesting privacy because of the same. (Image credit: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)
2. Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra, in 202, announced that they welcomed baby girl Samisha. She was born through Surrogacy. (Image credit: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)
3. Preity Zinta- Gene Goodenough
Preity Zinta took to Instagram to announce that she welcomed her children Jai and Gia through Surrogacy. The actress is married to Gene Goodenough. (Image credit: Preity Zinta/Instagram)
4. Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor became a mother to her son via Surrogacy in the year 2019. (Image credit: Ekta Kapoor/Instagram)
5. Karan Johar
Karan Johar became the father of twins through surrogacy in the year 2017. (Image credit: Karan Johar/Instagram)
6. Tusshar Kapoor
Tusshar Kapoor is blessed with a baby boy Laksshya, who was born in the year 2016, via Surrogacy. (Image credit: Tusshar Kapoor/Instagram)
7. Shah Rukh Kham- Gauri Khan
Shah Ruk Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam was born through surrogacy in the year 2013. (Image credit: Gauri Khan/Instagram)
8. Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao
Former couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's son Aazad Rao Khan was born through surrogacy in the year 2011. (Picture credit: Aamir Khan actor/Instagram)
9. Sunny Leone-Daniel Weber
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber's kids Asher Singh Weber and Noah Singh Weber were born through surrogacy. (Picture credit: Sunny Leone/Instagram)