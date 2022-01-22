From Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood celebs who chose surrogacy for parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas surprised her fans when they announced that they 'welcomed a baby'.

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas on Friday announced that they 'welcomed a baby via surrogate.' The actress 'respectfully' asked for 'privacy' during the special time as she wants to focus on her family. Their fans are extremely happy to hear this news.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at the list of Bollywood celebs who chose surrogacy for parenthood: