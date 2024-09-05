From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

Here's a look at the education qualifications of the Kapoor family.
The Kapoor family is one of the most influential film families in Bollywood. The family has given several superstars including Karisma Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor among others. Here's a look at the education qualifications of the Kapoor family.
1. Prithviraj Kapoor
Prithviraj Kapoor went to Lyallpur Khalsa College and Edwards College, Peshawar, now in Pakistan to attain his degree in Bachelor of Arts.
2. Shammi Kapoor and Raj Kapoor
Raj Kapoor, renowned as "the greatest showman of Indian cinema," attended Colonel Brown Cambridge School and later pursued his education at St. Xavier's Collegiate and Campion School. Shammi Kapoor completed his matriculation schooling at New Era School and attended Ramnarain Ruia College before joining his father's theatrical company, Prithvi Theatres.
3. Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor
Rishi Kapoor attended Campion School in Mumbai and later pursued his studies at Mayo College in Ajmer. However, Rishi Kapoor chose not to pursue higher education. Randhir Kapoor completed his schooling at Colonel Brown Cambridge School in Dehradun, India.
4. Neetu Kapoor and Babita Kapoor
Babita Kapoor attended St. Joseph's Convent School in Panchgani, Maharashtra, India and Neetu Kapoor attended Grange High School in Mumbai but did not pursue higher education and chose career in Bollywood.
5. Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor
After graduating from Welham Girls' School in Dehradun, India, Kareena Kapoor returned to Mumbai to pursue her higher education in commerce at Mithibai College for two years. Subsequently, she undertook a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard Summer School in the United States. Karisma Kapoor on the other hand studied at at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai until Grade 6 and joined Sophie College but later left studies for films.
6. Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor
After attending Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai for her early education, Riddhima Kapoor pursued a Bachelor of Design and Marketing degree at the American Intercontinental University in London. Ranbir Kapoor is a graduate of Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, and honed his acting skills at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York City.