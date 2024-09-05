From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

5/6

After graduating from Welham Girls' School in Dehradun, India, Kareena Kapoor returned to Mumbai to pursue her higher education in commerce at Mithibai College for two years. Subsequently, she undertook a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard Summer School in the United States. Karisma Kapoor on the other hand studied at at the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai until Grade 6 and joined Sophie College but later left studies for films.