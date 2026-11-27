1 . Panchayat

1

Jitendra Kumar-starrer is among the few that have captured the everyday charm and complexities of village life quite like Panchayat. The fan-favourite series follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up the post of Panchayat Secretary in Phulera while preparing for his MBA entrance exams. As he gets drawn into village elections, local rivalries, and the regular concerns of its residents, he gradually becomes part of the very community he once saw as a temporary stop. The fifth season will start streaming from December 3, on Prime Video.