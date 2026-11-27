BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 27, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
1.Panchayat
Jitendra Kumar-starrer is among the few that have captured the everyday charm and complexities of village life quite like Panchayat. The fan-favourite series follows Abhishek Tripathi, an engineering graduate who takes up the post of Panchayat Secretary in Phulera while preparing for his MBA entrance exams. As he gets drawn into village elections, local rivalries, and the regular concerns of its residents, he gradually becomes part of the very community he once saw as a temporary stop. The fifth season will start streaming from December 3, on Prime Video.
2.Dupahiya
Here's another series that captures the essence of interior with a great laugh. Set in a fictional village in Bihar that prides itself on being crime-free for 25 years, the disappearance of a motorcycle just seven days before a wedding becomes a matter of village-wide concern. Dupahiya follows the frantic search for the missing wedding gift, bringing together family rivalries, old relationships, and the many eccentric characters who make up the village.
3.Mirzapur: The Movie
After becoming one of the most popular series on OTT, the iconic franchise expands to the big screen. Mirzapur: The Movie takes audiences back to the lawless land of Purvanchal. It brings back Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Tripathi’s world of shifting loyalties, old rivalries, and bloody ambition.
4.The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest
Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer The Vvaan blends action and supernatural mystery with elements of Indian folklore, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest explores what happens when a community’s faith, its relationship with nature, and the interests of those in power collide.
5.Gram Chikitsalay
Gram Chikitsalay follows Dr. Prabhat, a young and idealistic doctor who takes charge of a neglected Primary Health Centre in the village of Bhatkandi. Determined to bring about meaningful change, he soon realises that improving healthcare facilities involves much more than treating patients. Through its blend of humour and Bhatkandi’s everyday struggles, the series brings attention to the realities of accessing medical care in India’s villages.