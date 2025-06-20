6 . Barfi! (2012)

Who says that movies based on disabilities can't be comical and entertaining at the same time? Anurag Basu's Barfi is one such prime example where a deaf and mute Murphy aka Barfi (Ranbir) keeps the audience engaged with his antics. And the autistic Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) will make you emotional. Arguably, Barfi! is Priyanka Chopra's best on-screen performance, that's not been celebrated much.