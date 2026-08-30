From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

5 . The Mirzapur universe is built for the big screen

5

While the key elements of the Mirzapur franchise have always been power politics, larger-than-life characters, action, conflict, and memorable dialogues, experiencing the same on the big screen is going to be on a very different scale. From the way the characters enter the scene to the way action scenes are played out in the movie, Mirzapur: The Movie is capable of delivering everything the audience wants from a cinematic entertainer. Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in cinemas on September 4, 2026.