From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Aug 30, 2026, 08:49 PM IST
1.India’s biggest OTT phenonmenon coming to cinemas
There have been several cult shows on OTT; however, there are very few shows that have made this kind of impact on the audience. Mirzapur franchise has the biggest fan base with the most loyal audiences who have been a part of their journey through three seasons. The adaptation of this much-loved universe onto the screen will allow the audience to see Mirzapur in a completely different avatar, grander, bigger, and more suited for the screen.
2.A massive fan base that is ready to have a blast
Mirzapur: The Movie’s greatest strength is undoubtedly its massive loyal fanbase. They’re not a new audience exploring an unfamiliar world; they’re loyal fans revisiting a world they already know well. This makes for a lot of excitement and helps set the stage for the movie’s theatrical success.
3.Return of iconic characters, making it a must-watch
Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit, and Munna Bhaiya are not just characters from a show who are loved. They are the biggest pop-culture icons who have made a place in people’s hearts emotionally. This comes with an immense emotional connection for die-hard fans, and the possibility of bringing something new in terms of character and power dynamics adds an element of excitement. The presence of familiar faces along with a new story and new universe makes the theatrical experience even more exciting.
4.Munna Bhaiya's return is a theatrical moment in itself
We’ve not witnessed many returns that come close to the excitement that surrounds Munna Bhaiya’s return in Mirzapur: The Movie. Thanks to Divyenndu’s performance, Munna has become one of the most popular and iconic characters in the series. His return to his character, this time on the big screen with that aura and charm, is something that will definitely be a massive treat for all the fans.
5.The Mirzapur universe is built for the big screen
While the key elements of the Mirzapur franchise have always been power politics, larger-than-life characters, action, conflict, and memorable dialogues, experiencing the same on the big screen is going to be on a very different scale. From the way the characters enter the scene to the way action scenes are played out in the movie, Mirzapur: The Movie is capable of delivering everything the audience wants from a cinematic entertainer. Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in cinemas on September 4, 2026.