From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

2 . Heer

2

Heer is one of the newer voices to emerge from Rahman’s recent musical collaborations. Her association with the composer has already produced “Hellallallo” from Peddi, where she is the playback singer, and “Dheere Dheere” from Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Faheem Abdullah, Shilpa Rao and Antara Nandy.

What makes Heer stand out is the contrast in the music she has been exploring. From the energy of “Hellallallo” to the softer, more layered “Dheere Dheere”, she has been able to showcase different facets of her voice in a relatively short span.