1 . Love and God: 20 years

Director K Asif started Love and God with Guru Dutt. However, due to his death in 1964, the project got delayed. A few years later, the movie went on the floors again with Sanjeev Kumar as the new lead. In 1971, K Asif passed away, causing the project to be shelved. A few years later, K Asif's widow and producer, KC Bokadia, came together and released the incomplete film in 1986, a year after Sanjeev Kumar's demise.