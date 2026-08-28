From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

5 . Bhool Bhulaiyaa

5

Not the Kartik Aaryan ones, but the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the torchbearer of horror-comedies in Bollywood. Priyadarshan proved that his command over comedy could coexist with suspense, mystery, and psychological drama with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, the film combined a haunting atmosphere with humour and emotion. Vidya's Manjulika continues to be one of the most iconic performances in Bollywood, earning cult status.