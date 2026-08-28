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From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

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From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

From Chithram to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: 5 must-watch Priyadarshan films

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From Mohanlal's Chithram to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Ahead of Haiwaan, 5 Priyadarshan films you shouldn't miss at any cost

For the unversed, Haiwaan marks the 98th film of Priyadarshan. Ahead of the release of Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's crime thriller, here are the must-watch films of Priyadarshan.

Simran Singh | Aug 28, 2026, 12:14 PM IST

1.Chithram

Chithram
1

A landmark in Priyadarshan’s Malayalam filmography, Chithram brought together Mohanlal and Priyadarshan in one of their most memorable collaborations. What begins as an unconventional relationship gradually unfolds into an emotional story packed with humour, romance, and heartbreak.

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2.Kaalapani

Kaalapani
2

With Kaalapani, Priyadarshan stepped into the world of historical drama on an ambitious scale. Starring Mohanlal, the film explored the brutal realities faced by Indian freedom fighters imprisoned in the Cellular Jail at Port Blair.

3.Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri
3

Priyadarshan’s entry into the Hindi comedy space resulted in one of Bollywood’s most iconic comic films. Hera Pheri brought Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal together as three unlikely men whose desperate attempt to change their fortunes spirals into absolute chaos

4.Hungama

Hungama
4

Hungama saw Priyadarshan bring together an ensemble of characters caught in a web of misunderstandings, lies and mistaken identities. The film’s strength lay in its escalating chaos, perfectly timed comic situations, and an ensemble cast that included Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, and Paresh Rawal.

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5.Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa
5

Not the Kartik Aaryan ones, but the OG Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the torchbearer of horror-comedies in Bollywood. Priyadarshan proved that his command over comedy could coexist with suspense, mystery, and psychological drama with Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja, the film combined a haunting atmosphere with humour and emotion. Vidya's Manjulika continues to be one of the most iconic performances in Bollywood, earning cult status. 

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