FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party

When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai

Four Labour Codes Explained: Benefits, changes, and what workers must know

Not Mirzapur, but this popular TV show becomes first series to be adapted for film, it's running successfully for 10 years, name is...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony goes high-energy as World Cup-winning mates join in iconic dance moment

Transforming Enterprise Intelligence: Surya Narayana Chakka on the Future of AI-Driven ERP Systems

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Tea before lunch and venue debut — Will Guwahati's unique stage help Team India level series?

Rolling Loud India: Hanumankind, Karan Aujla, Divine, Wiz Khalifa assemble in 'world's biggest hip-hop night', you can be part of it by...

Kabir Khan hints at reunion with Kartik Aaryan: ‘I have the script but...’

Gautam Adani, India's 2nd richest man, sells his remaining 7% stake in this company due to...; net worth reaches Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final

IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A

Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses

Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years

Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

Loved Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar trailer? Waiting to witness the mayhem on the big screen? Let's make the wait way more exciting by sharing real-life personalities that have inspired the saga of Dhurandhar.

Simran Singh | Nov 21, 2025, 04:21 PM IST

1.Ranveer Singh as Wrath of God is inspired from...

Ranveer Singh as Wrath of God is inspired from...
1

We start with the last character introduced in the trailer. Ranveer Singh, aka Wrath of God, plays the role of an undercover agent or an Indian Army soldier in Pakistan. According to reports, Singh's character is based on Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma, who infiltrated the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group under the alias 'Iftikhar Bhat'.

Advertisement

2.Barbaric Arjun Rampal is loosely inspired from...

Barbaric Arjun Rampal is loosely inspired from...
2

Arjun Rampal has become the highlight and biggest talking point of the film. The trailer starts with his character Major Iqbal, aka Angel of Death, who sends chills down the spine with his barbaric act. Rampal's character is loosely based on Ilyas Kashmiri, who was once the most wanted man for Indian intelligence. Ilyas had reportedly played key roles in several terror strikes in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

3.Akshaye Khanna is playing the notorious criminal...

Akshaye Khanna is playing the notorious criminal...
3

Just like Rampal, Akshaye Khanna also impressed everyone in the trailer with a cold, ruthless, barbaric avatar. Khanna plays Apex Predator Rehman Dakait, and according to the reports, it is also based on a real-life person. As per Pakistani media, Rehman Dakait -- born Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch -- was one of Karachi's most notorious criminals. In August 2009, Rehman Dakait was killed in a police encounter led by Superintendent of Police Chaudhary Aslam Khan.

4.Sanjay Dutt as law protector is also based on...

Sanjay Dutt as law protector is also based on...
4

Sanjay Dutt plays the hot-headed, gun-wielding SP Chaudhary Aslam in the film, which is reportedly based on Chaudhry Aslam. He was called one of Pakistan's top cops and encounter specialists. Aslam was known for leading operations against gangs in Lyari, including arrests and killings of underworld dons like Rehman Dakait and Arshad Pappu.

TRENDING NOW

5.R Madhavan plays Indian inteligence head inspired by...

R Madhavan plays Indian inteligence head inspired by...
5

R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a top officer of the Indian Intelligence Agency, who is also addressed as the Charioteer of Karma. Although the name has changed, Madhavan’s look bears an uncanny resemblance to Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor and former Intelligence Bureau (IB) director. 

The balding head, thin lips and moustache – Madhavan looks exactly like the former IB chief. He was known for playing an instrumental role in several counterterrorism efforts, including anti-insurgency operations in Punjab and Mizoram, negotiating the release of hostages in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking. 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A in Super Over thriller to enter final
IND A vs BAN A, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 semi-final: Bangladesh A stun India A
Pakistan's nefarious design revealed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon on masses
Pakistan Exposed: Baloch activist accuses Islamabad of using chemical weapon
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
The evolution of fashion: How trends have transformed over the years?
Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
Dia, Rahul replace Shefali, Neeraj in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
When Bravery Meets Tragedy: Understanding the Tejas crash in Dubai
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
Shane Warne to Stuart Broad, top 5 wicket-takers in the Ashes
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE