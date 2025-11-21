From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

5 . R Madhavan plays Indian inteligence head inspired by...

R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a top officer of the Indian Intelligence Agency, who is also addressed as the Charioteer of Karma. Although the name has changed, Madhavan’s look bears an uncanny resemblance to Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor and former Intelligence Bureau (IB) director.

The balding head, thin lips and moustache – Madhavan looks exactly like the former IB chief. He was known for playing an instrumental role in several counterterrorism efforts, including anti-insurgency operations in Punjab and Mizoram, negotiating the release of hostages in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking.