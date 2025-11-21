From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

Dia Mirza, Rahul Bhat replace Shefali Shah, Neeraj Kabi in 'spiritual sequel' to Once Again, drops moments from wrap-up party
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 21, 2025, 04:21 PM IST
1.Ranveer Singh as Wrath of God is inspired from...
We start with the last character introduced in the trailer. Ranveer Singh, aka Wrath of God, plays the role of an undercover agent or an Indian Army soldier in Pakistan. According to reports, Singh's character is based on Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma, who infiltrated the Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist group under the alias 'Iftikhar Bhat'.
2.Barbaric Arjun Rampal is loosely inspired from...
Arjun Rampal has become the highlight and biggest talking point of the film. The trailer starts with his character Major Iqbal, aka Angel of Death, who sends chills down the spine with his barbaric act. Rampal's character is loosely based on Ilyas Kashmiri, who was once the most wanted man for Indian intelligence. Ilyas had reportedly played key roles in several terror strikes in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks.
3.Akshaye Khanna is playing the notorious criminal...
Just like Rampal, Akshaye Khanna also impressed everyone in the trailer with a cold, ruthless, barbaric avatar. Khanna plays Apex Predator Rehman Dakait, and according to the reports, it is also based on a real-life person. As per Pakistani media, Rehman Dakait -- born Sardar Abdul Rehman Baloch -- was one of Karachi's most notorious criminals. In August 2009, Rehman Dakait was killed in a police encounter led by Superintendent of Police Chaudhary Aslam Khan.
4.Sanjay Dutt as law protector is also based on...
Sanjay Dutt plays the hot-headed, gun-wielding SP Chaudhary Aslam in the film, which is reportedly based on Chaudhry Aslam. He was called one of Pakistan's top cops and encounter specialists. Aslam was known for leading operations against gangs in Lyari, including arrests and killings of underworld dons like Rehman Dakait and Arshad Pappu.
5.R Madhavan plays Indian inteligence head inspired by...
R Madhavan plays Ajay Sanyal, a top officer of the Indian Intelligence Agency, who is also addressed as the Charioteer of Karma. Although the name has changed, Madhavan’s look bears an uncanny resemblance to Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor and former Intelligence Bureau (IB) director.
The balding head, thin lips and moustache – Madhavan looks exactly like the former IB chief. He was known for playing an instrumental role in several counterterrorism efforts, including anti-insurgency operations in Punjab and Mizoram, negotiating the release of hostages in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking.