From 'Maine Pyar Kiya' to 'Antim: The Final Truth': A look at films that highlighted Salman Khan 'the actor'

This year, Salman Khan was seen in a surprising character. But, this isn't the first time when Salman wasn't a 'Bhai.' Check out Khan's best work.
Salman Khan and his charisma are more than enough to pull audiences into cinemas. After 2009's 'Wanted,' we saw an emergence of a new Salman, where his mega presence would be welcomed with 'seetis' and 'taalis,' and people would savour everything... even if the logic wasn't Khan's companion. This year, Salman took a step back, and he was seen in a surprising character. But, this isn't the first time when Salman wasn't a 'Bhai,' but an actor in his films. So, here we are with a list of a few movies where Salman shined with his acting chops.
1. 'Maine Pyar Kiya'
'Maine Pyar Kiya' is one film that made Salman an instant heartthrob. The Sooraj Bharjatiya directorial showcased Khan as an innocent, strong-headed Prem, who leaves his extravagant life, to win his love, Suman (Bhagyashree). Prem's journey of making his own identity is still considered classically entertaining. Those were the days when Salman used to charm us without his beefed-up muscles and swaggy attitude. (Image source: Rajshri Twitter)
2. 'Andaz Apna Apna'
In recent years, especially after 'Wanted,' the action-star has overpowered the comic side of Khan. There were films where Salman made us laugh, and the 1994 cult 'Andaaz Apna Apna' is a pioneer in his comic genre filmography. He along with Aamir Khan has given us enough laughter dose, and his fans still expect a light-hearted, goofy character from Khan. (Image source: Netflix India Twitter)
3. 'Tere Naam'
You may forget the film, but you can't forget Radhe and his hairstyle. The Satish Kaushik directorial was the remake of Vikram's 'Sethu,' and it challenged Salman to pull up his socks. An infuriated Radhe falls hopelessly in love with Nirjala (Bhumika Chawla), but fate takes an ugly turn, he gets separated from Nirjala, and by the end, he losses her forever. The film was a wonder to many as after many years, Salman made his fans cry. (Image source: Twitter)
4. 'Baabul'
After making a pleasant special appearance in 'Baghban,' Salman teamed up again with Ravi Chopra in 2006's 'Babul.' In the film, Salman played the character of Avinash, an honest guy, a faithful lover, and a dutiful son. Although the film couldn't do well at the box office, Khan's performance was appreciated by the classes.(Image source: YouTube)
5. 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'
The 2015 comedy-drama was a treat to Bhaijaan's fans. This movie was a clutter-breaker for the actor, who was starring in back-to-back actioners. In 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' Salman's portrayal of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi was loved, but his chemistry with little Munni (Harshalii Malhotra) was treasured by everyone. Salman's fans can rejoice as recently the actor annouced the sequel of the film. (Image source: Filmfare Twitter)
6. 'Sultan'
A year after 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan,' Salman turned into a wrestler for Ali Abbas Zaffar's sports-drama 'Sultan.' The movie was another surprise by Khan as here he not only dazzled viewers with his physique, but he made people emotional with the journey of Sultan Ali Khan. The film was a breeze of fresh air for Salman's fans, and it went on to break records. (Image source: YRF Twitter)
7. 'Antim: The Final Truth'
After starring in unimpressive flicks like 'Race 3,' 'Tubelight,' 'Dabbang 3,' 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai,' 'Antim: The Final Truth,' is a film that actually brought the lost faith of Salman's fans. The gangster drama released this year saw Salman taking a step back for his usual 'Bhaigiri,' and it has stunned his fans. His character, inspector Rajvir Singh applies brains over brawns, and he takes out crime by playing smart. With 'Antim,' Salman proved that he can deliver a powerpack performance, all he needs is a director who can challenge him. (Image source: Twitter)