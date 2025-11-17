From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Nov 17, 2025, 07:39 AM IST
1.Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna
If you look closely at the first look of Varanasi, there is a mention of the Treta Yuga and the ultimate battle of Good vs Evil, the Ramayana saga. In this shot, we can see Lord Rama firing Indrastra on Kumbhakarna, hinting at the mega war in Lanka.
2.The hidden design of Varanasi
The title design for Varanasi is cryptic, and only a die-hard Rajamouli fan would have noticed it at first glance. Just like Baahubali, the title features ā twice, which implies it must be pronounced Vaaranaasi. The title also features a curve that suggests a bow, with a straight line running through it, making it resemble a clock or a compass.
3.Rudra and Kummba in Treta Yuga
The Varanasi first look will span across time and space. On a closer look, Rudhra (Mahesh Babu) can be seen in all these time periods. He's seen driving a chariot on Hanuman’s tail in Tretha Yuga with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kumbha close on his heels or hanging off a cliff trying to save a woman.
4.The Shambhavi asteroid connection
Varanasi is scheduled for Sankranti 2027, in a year when an asteroid will pass close to Earth. A yagna (fire ceremony) performed by sages in 512 CE in Vaaranaasi appears to have had a butterfly effect, with an asteroid named Shambhavi heading towards Earth in 2027. Every frame in the glimpse depicts a curve, further strengthening the time travel theory.
5.Mandakini and her connection with Maata Chhinnamasta Devi
In the glimpses of Ugrabhatti Cave, Vanaanchal, a mysterious statue is seen, while Rudhra hangs off a rock formation. A woman dressed in a red saree, resembling Priyanka Chopra’s yellow saree look, as Mandakini, can be seen falling through an opening. The statue is of Devi Chhinnamasta, a Goddess who stands on a divine copulating couple with her head in one hand and a scimitar in the other.