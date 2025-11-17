From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'

Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest November day in three years amid ‘very poor’ AQI, temperature drops to...

Bank Holiday from November 17-23: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Bangladesh's special tribunal to deliver verdict today in case against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: CM Yogi government to Build six-lane highway with Rs 3,000 crore investment; 20 new underpasses planned, details here

Nick Jonas reacts to Priyanka Chopra's comeback film Varanasi, predicts SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's film 'is sure to be...'

Sheikh Hasina's son issues BIG warning ahead of Bangladesh verdict, says India is giving her...

New star leader emerges in Mukesh Ambani's team: Meet Ira Bindra, Reliance top executive named only Indian in world's top...

Mahima Chaudhry admits she had 'no symptoms' of breast cancer, reveals how it can be detected: 'Cancer is something that you can't recognise'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'

Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik

Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina

Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest November day in three years amid ‘very poor’ AQI, temperature drops to...

Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest Novembe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications

Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns

Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers

A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed

SS Rajamouli's upcoming movie Varanasi ain't just a globetrotter, but also a timetrotter. Have you noticed 5 hidden clues at first look? Let's dissect it further.

Simran Singh | Nov 17, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

1.Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna

Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna
1

If you look closely at the first look of Varanasi, there is a mention of the Treta Yuga and the ultimate battle of Good vs Evil, the Ramayana saga. In this shot, we can see Lord Rama firing Indrastra on Kumbhakarna, hinting at the mega war in Lanka. 

Advertisement

2.The hidden design of Varanasi

The hidden design of Varanasi
2

The title design for Varanasi is cryptic, and only a die-hard Rajamouli fan would have noticed it at first glance. Just like Baahubali, the title features ā twice, which implies it must be pronounced Vaaranaasi. The title also features a curve that suggests a bow, with a straight line running through it, making it resemble a clock or a compass.

3.Rudra and Kummba in Treta Yuga

Rudra and Kummba in Treta Yuga
3

The Varanasi first look will span across time and space. On a closer look, Rudhra (Mahesh Babu) can be seen in all these time periods. He's seen driving a chariot on Hanuman’s tail in Tretha Yuga with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kumbha close on his heels or hanging off a cliff trying to save a woman.

 

4.The Shambhavi asteroid connection

The Shambhavi asteroid connection
4

Varanasi is scheduled for Sankranti 2027, in a year when an asteroid will pass close to Earth. A yagna (fire ceremony) performed by sages in 512 CE in Vaaranaasi appears to have had a butterfly effect, with an asteroid named Shambhavi heading towards Earth in 2027. Every frame in the glimpse depicts a curve, further strengthening the time travel theory.

TRENDING NOW

5.Mandakini and her connection with Maata Chhinnamasta Devi

Mandakini and her connection with Maata Chhinnamasta Devi
5

In the glimpses of Ugrabhatti Cave, Vanaanchal, a mysterious statue is seen, while Rudhra hangs off a rock formation. A woman dressed in a red saree, resembling Priyanka Chopra’s yellow saree look, as Mandakini, can be seen falling through an opening. The statue is of Devi Chhinnamasta, a Goddess who stands on a divine copulating couple with her head in one hand and a scimitar in the other. 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik, calls her 'dhongi': 'I don't want you to even...'
Bigg Boss 19: MASSIVE fight between Tanya Mittal, Amaal Mallik
Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina
Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision near Medina
Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest November day in three years amid ‘very poor’ AQI, temperature drops to...
Delhi weather update: Winter arrives as National Capital records coldest Novembe
Bank Holiday from November 17-23: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list
Bank Holiday from November 17-23: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise..
Bangladesh's special tribunal to deliver verdict today in case against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's special tribunal to deliver verdict today in case against Hasina
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Lord Rama vs Kumbhakarna, to Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran in Treta Yuga: 5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
5 hidden details in Varanasi first look we bet you missed
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns in crores: Know her educational qualifications
Maithili Thakur, BJP MLA from Alinagar, was homeschooled till Class 5, now earns
Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM 10th time: A look at India's longest-serving chief ministers
A look at longest-serving chief ministers in India
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parineeti Chopra, see pics
Raghav Chadha visits Mahakal temple to seek blessings for his newborn with Parin
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surprising India connection, she is a professional..., his name is...
Meet Lerisha Munsamy, beautiful wife of star South Africa cricketer with surpris
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE