From Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji's sarees, to Rang De Basanti, Gerua; Here's how much Bollywood loves orange

As we are a few hours away from celebrating the festival of colours, Holi, let's take a look at Bollywood's love for the colour orange.
Basanti, Gerua, Kesari are some of the names of the colours orange, and Bollywood had referred to and taken inspiration from the colour that symbolises love, positivity, optimism and energy. Let's take a quick look at it. (Images source: Twitter)
1. Katrina Kaif in Gale Lag Jaa
Katrina looked sizzling sexy wearing an orange saree, and her chemistry with Akshay Kumar's De Dana Dan song Gale Lag Jaa was the highlight of the film.
2. Rani Mukerji in Tumhi Dekho Na
Here's another instance when a Bollywood actress sizzled in an orange saree. Rani Mukerji looked beautiful with Shah Rukh Khan in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna song Tumhi Dekho Na.
3. Gerua
Here's one of the recent romantic chartbusters of recent times. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's chemistry in Dilwale's Gerua has majorly helped in making the song an iconic hit.
4. Rang De Basanti
The colour orange played an important role during the Indian freedom struggle. The term Rang De Basanti was the slogan of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and other revolutionaries. This song Rang De Basanti from the movie The Legend of The Bhagat Singh is the highlight of the film.
5. Rang De Basanti
After mentioning songs inspired by orange here are the movie titles that are based or inspired by the colour. The term Rang De Basanti has even inspired Aamir Khan-starrer patriotic drama, and it went on to become among the highest-grossing movies of 2006.
6. Kesari
We end the list with a movie that cemented Akshay Kumar's career as a bankable star. The 2019 war-drama Kesari celebrated the colour orange, which symbolises bravery and courage.