From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour

Here are five popular Hindi songs that celebrated the black colour in its full glory.
Black is a colour that symbolises power, elegance, status, fear, and death. As we are just a day ahead of the festival of colours Holi, here are five popular Bollywood songs celebrating the mysterious black colour.
1. Kala Chashma
Featuring Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, this perfect wedding track Kala Chashma was originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon and remixed by Badshah for Baar Baar Dekho.
2. Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein
Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein is one of the most popular 90s songs and featured the iconic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The Baazigar track appreciated the mysterious beauty of the black eyes.
3. Kaala Rey
Sung and composed by Sneha Khanwalkar, Kaala here symbolises coal and thus, Kaala Rey is the apt track for Gangs of Wasseypur, the movie revolving around the coal mines of Dhanbad.
4. Kaala Jaadu
Celebrating the 'black' magic of love, the Pritam and Arijit Singh track Kaala Jaadu featured Kartik Aaryan perfecting his chopper step in the psychological thriller film Freddy.
5. Hum Kaale Hain To
Composed by Shankar-Jaikishen, sung by Mohammed Rafi, and picturised on Helen and Mehmood, the song Hum Kaale Hain To is from the cult horror thriller film Gumnaam.