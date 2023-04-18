From Ileana D’Cruz to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms

2/7

Amrita Singh is a well-known actress in the Bollywood Industry. The actress got married to Saif Ali Khan in 1991 and gave birth to her daughter Sara Ali Khan in 1993 and her son Ibrahim Ali Khan was born in 2001. However, after being together for 14 years, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got divorced in 2004 and since then, Amrita has been raising her children alone.