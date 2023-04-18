From Ileana D’Cruz to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms

Here's a look at the Bollywood actresses who are raising their children as single mothers.
Many Bollywood actresses adopted children and are raising them without the help of any companion. Actresses like Sushmita Sen, Neena Gupta, and others have become torchbearers for other Bollywood actresses who wish to adopt children or raise children as single mothers. Recently Illeana D'Cruz too announced her pregnancy and left everyone stunned. Here's a look at Bollywood's single moms-
1. Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta had a secret affair with former West Indies player Viv Richards and chose to raise his child as a single mother. The actress gave birth to her daughter Masaba in 1989 and took the courageous step to raise her daughter alone. The actress later got married to Vivek Mehra.
2. Amrita Singh
Amrita Singh is a well-known actress in the Bollywood Industry. The actress got married to Saif Ali Khan in 1991 and gave birth to her daughter Sara Ali Khan in 1993 and her son Ibrahim Ali Khan was born in 2001. However, after being together for 14 years, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got divorced in 2004 and since then, Amrita has been raising her children alone.
3. Sushmita Sen
After making the country proud by winning the Miss Universe title, Sushmita Sen decided to adopt a baby girl named Renee in the year 2000 when she was just 25 years old. The actress then adopted Alisah, her younger daughter in 2010.
4. Ekta Kapoor
Ekta Kapoor is well known for her contribution to the television industry as well as Indian cinema. The filmmaker welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor through surrogacy in 2019 and since then she has been having the time of her life with her child and raising him as a single mom.
5. Sakshi Tanwar
Dangal fame Sakshi Tanwar adopted her daughter Dityaa when she was 9 months old in 2018. The actress is single and as she said in an interview, she is not looking for a companion in life.
6. Raveena Tandon
Raveena Tandon adopted two daughters while she was single named Chayya and Pooja in 1995. Later the actress got married to Anil Thadani and gave birth to a girl named Rasha Thadani in 2005 and a boy named Ranbir in 2007.
7. Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz recently took the internet by storm after she announced her pregnancy. She posted a couple of photos of a baby dress with 'and so the adventure begins' written on it and a photo of a 'mama' locket. fans couldn't stop wondering about the father.