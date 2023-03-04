From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits

Bollywood heroines have dazzled their fans when they have donned green outfits. Let's look at your favourite heroine who left you bewitched with the colour of life.
Green usually stands for life, renewal, and resurrection. So as we are nearing the festival of colours, Holi, let's glance at our heroines who charmed in green outfits and made the colour more beautiful when they donned it. (Images source: Instagram)
1. Sridevi
There cannot be a better way to start this special list other than putting Bollywood's Hawa Hawai on top of it. This is a still from Sridevi's all-time blockbuster Himmatwala, and we don't need to tell how magnificent she's looking in this outfit.
2. Rekha
Let's mention the epitome of timeless beauty, Rekha. This still from one of her classic hits, and it proves how she can add charm to any colour
3. Madhuri Dixit
Whenever Madhuri touched green, it made history. On the left side of the image, there is a still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. On your right, there is a still from Devdas' iconic song Maar Dala. Do you need any other proof?
4. Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha is among the new-age actress who can nail a saree like a pro. Here's a still from Dabangg 2, and Sinha is looking charming in the green saree.
5. Sara Ali Khan
We end the list with the latest addition to green. Sara Ali Khan made her fans go Chaka Chak, and her green saree has created new fashion goals for young girls.