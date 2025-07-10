2 . Sathyan 's failed debut caused bankruptcy

Sathyan made his debut as a lead actor in the film Ilaiyavan (2000), which was produced by his father, landlord Madhampatty Sivakumar. The film was a critical and commercial failure. Over the few years of debut, Sathyan continued starring in back-to-back flops, which led to more financial losses. To cope with losses, Madhampatti reportedly sold all of his assets, including, 500-acre of land and his swanky mansion.