From Hera Pheri to Selfiee: Bollywood's biggest south remakes starring Akshay Kumar

1. Hera Pheri
Who doesn’t remember the iconic movie that won both the audiences and critics when it released in 2000. Hera Pheri was directed by Priyadarshan also starred, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty and Tabu. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam Film Ramji Rao Speaking that released in 1989. The comedy was a hit at the box office, leading to a sequel and now the trio is all set to entertain the audience again with Hera Pheri 3.
2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa
Bhool Bhualiayaa was the film that helped Akshay establish himself as one of the top-grossing stars of his time. The blockbuster also starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was a remake of the director’s own Malyalam Film Manichitrathazhu, which had Mammootty in the lead. The film had also been remade in Tamil in 2005 as Chandramukhi, starring Rajinikanth.
3. Laxmii
Laxmii was a controversial film where Akshay unleashed a new avatar. He played the role of a man being possessed by transgender woman named Laxmii. The movie also starred Kiara Advani. It is an adaptation of Tamil film Kanchana that was released in 2011. Kanchana was a horror comedy directed by Raghava Lawrence. Laxmii streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
4. Cuttputlli
Cuttputlii is a remake of Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan that released in 2018. The starring Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul and Saravanan-starrer dealt with a serial killer. Bollywood’s version starred Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh apart from Akshay Kuma. Cutputlli was released on OTT Platform Disney+ Hotsar and was the highest-watched Hindi film on streaming in 2022.
5. Selfiee
Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty will be seen the upcoming movie Selfiee directed by Raj Mehta. The movie is set to hit the theatres this Friday, on 24th Februar, The film is a remake of Malyalam movie Driving Licence starring Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The film received a positive response from the critics and was a commercial hit at the box office.