From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Aug 15, 2025, 07:52 AM IST
1.Henna (1991)
Raj Kapoor's last directorial, which was completed by his son, Randhir Kapoor, is a cross-border romance drama. Rishi Kapoor plays an Indian man who accidentally crosses into Pakistan and is saved by Henna (Zeba Bakhtiar). Love blossoms, but cultural and political barriers create painful outcomes.
2.Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)
The iconic blockbuster starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel revolves around Tara Singh (Sunny) and his unconditional love for Pakistani Sakina (Ameesha) amid the 1947 partition turmoil. Tara walks the path of fire, strives to go to Pakistan, to bring his love back to India.
3.Refugee (2000)
JP Dutta's directorial marks the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie narrates the story of a man who helps people illegally cross the India-Pakistan border, only to fall in love with a girl from the other side.
4.Veer-Zaara (2004)
This is Yash Chopra's blockbuster directorial, is cross-border romance drama between Indian Squadron Leader Veer Pratap Singh (Shah Rukh Khan), who accepts imprisonment of 22 years to protect the honour of a Pakistani girl Zaara Hyaat Khan (Preity Zinta).
5.Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
Who said that love stories can happen only between lovers? This film is not your typical love story, but it spreads the message of peace and humanity above all else. In a way, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a love story between a cute little girl Munni (Harshali Malhotra) and her mama, Pawan Kumar Bajrangi (Salman Khan), who faces severe circumstances just to unite Munni with her family in Pakistan.