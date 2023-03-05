Search icon
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink

Bollywood has an obsession with the colour pink aka gulabi. Let's decode famous movies and songs based on the colour

After red, Bollywood has popularised the colour pink. If red stands for love, pink denotes beauty and grace. As we near Holi, let's take a look at the movie titles and songs that are being inspired by colour. (Images source: Twitter)

1. Gulabi Ankhen

Gulabi Ankhen
1/6

We start the list with songs. Whenever the word 'gulabi' echoes in your mind, this song from Rajesh Khanna-starrer The Train tops the list. The vocals of Mohammed Rafi have made the song Gulabi Ankhen forever classic. 

2. Gulabi

Gulabi
2/6

In recent times, the song Gulabi from Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Shudh Desi Romance has gained cult status in the romantic songs category. SSR's chemistry with Vaani Kapoor and Jigar Sariya's vocals has worked as a magical combo.

3. Gulabo

Gulabo
3/6

Although Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Shaandaar didn't work at the box office, the song Gulabo was a chartbuster at its release. 

4. Gulabi 2.0

Gulabi 2.0
4/6

Sonakshi Sinha-starrer Noor had a revamped version of the iconic classical song, Gulabi Ankher. However, unlike the original, the remix version failed to do any wonder. 

5. Gulab Gang

Gulab Gang
5/6

Here we are with the list of movies. Though, the list has only two films from recent times whose titles are inspired by the colour. The 2014 action-drama Gulab Gang had two prominent actresses from Bollywood, Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit. Gulab Gang was critically acclaimed but failed commercially. 

6. Pink

Pink
6/6

We end our list with the strongest addition, a film that changed the definition of colour. Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink was a hard-hitting social drama, and it attained a cult status. 

