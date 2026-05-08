From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | May 08, 2026, 12:18 PM IST
1.Go Goa Gone
The cult favourite in India’s horror comedy space, Go Goa Gone, gave Bollywood one of its first mainstream zombie outings. Packed with humour, chaos, and flesh-eating mayhem, the film showed that Indian audiences were more than ready for homegrown zombie madness.
2.Zombivali
After Go Goa Gone, Zombivali took Indian cinema to a new level. The 2022 film was the first Marathi film based on zombies. Zombivli brought undead chaos to suburban India with a satirical spin. The film stood out for localising the zombie apocalypse within a distinctly Indian social setting while blending humour, horror, and commentary.
3.Zombieland
The 2009 film is a fast-paced mix of gore, comedy, and road trip adventure. Zombieland is a horror-comedy following a nerdy college student named Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) as he navigates a post-apocalyptic America overrun by zombies, relying on a strict list of rules (like Cardio and Double Tap) to stay alive. Columbus teams up with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a zombie-slaying rebel looking for the last Twinkie, and sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who often trick them to survive.
4.Shaun of the Dead
Way before the genre became popular, this 2004 film left cinemagoers in wonder. The 2004 romantic zombie comedy is based on Shaun (Simon Pegg), a lazy London salesman who must turn his life around during a sudden zombie apocalypse. Shaun tries to get his ex-girlfriend back by attempting to save her, along with her mother and friends.
5.Indian Institute of Zombies
Indian Institute of Zombies, starring Jesse Lever and Anupriya Goenka, promises to bring a fresh Indian spin to the genre by setting a zombie outbreak inside an elite engineering college. Blending campus comedy, horror, and youthful chaos, the film aims to reinvent zombie storytelling for Indian audiences while tapping into the genre’s enduring popularity.