From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

3 . Zombieland

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The 2009 film is a fast-paced mix of gore, comedy, and road trip adventure. Zombieland is a horror-comedy following a nerdy college student named Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) as he navigates a post-apocalyptic America overrun by zombies, relying on a strict list of rules (like Cardio and Double Tap) to stay alive. Columbus teams up with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a zombie-slaying rebel looking for the last Twinkie, and sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who often trick them to survive.