FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu News: TVK's Supporter Protest Outside Chennai's Lok Sabha Bhavan Creates Buzz

Tamil Nadu News: TVK's Supporter Protest Outside Chennai's Lok Sabha Bhavan Creates Buzz

Governor vs Vijay Thalapathy: Is Rajendra Arlekar violating SC's SR Bommai judgment in Tamil Nadu?

Tamil Nadu: Can Governor refuse to invite Vijay? What SR Bommai case says?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?

This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies

OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies

Ahead of Jesse Lever making his debut as a hero with the Indian Institute of Zombies, here are the must-watch flicks based on the horrors of zombies.

Simran Singh | May 08, 2026, 12:18 PM IST

1.Go Goa Gone

Go Goa Gone
1

The cult favourite in India’s horror comedy space, Go Goa Gone, gave Bollywood one of its first mainstream zombie outings. Packed with humour, chaos, and flesh-eating mayhem, the film showed that Indian audiences were more than ready for homegrown zombie madness.

Advertisement

2.Zombivali

Zombivali
2

After Go Goa Gone, Zombivali took Indian cinema to a new level. The 2022 film was the first Marathi film based on zombies. Zombivli brought undead chaos to suburban India with a satirical spin. The film stood out for localising the zombie apocalypse within a distinctly Indian social setting while blending humour, horror, and commentary.

3.Zombieland

Zombieland
3

The 2009 film is a fast-paced mix of gore, comedy, and road trip adventure. Zombieland is a horror-comedy following a nerdy college student named Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) as he navigates a post-apocalyptic America overrun by zombies, relying on a strict list of rules (like Cardio and Double Tap) to stay alive. Columbus teams up with Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), a zombie-slaying rebel looking for the last Twinkie, and sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin), who often trick them to survive.

4.Shaun of the Dead

Shaun of the Dead
4

Way before the genre became popular, this 2004 film left cinemagoers in wonder. The 2004 romantic zombie comedy is based on Shaun (Simon Pegg), a lazy London salesman who must turn his life around during a sudden zombie apocalypse. Shaun tries to get his ex-girlfriend back by attempting to save her, along with her mother and friends.

TRENDING NOW

5.Indian Institute of Zombies

Indian Institute of Zombies
5

Indian Institute of Zombies, starring Jesse Lever and Anupriya Goenka, promises to bring a fresh Indian spin to the genre by setting a zombie outbreak inside an elite engineering college. Blending campus comedy, horror, and youthful chaos, the film aims to reinvent zombie storytelling for Indian audiences while tapping into the genre’s enduring popularity.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Governor vs Vijay Thalapathy: Is Rajendra Arlekar violating SC's SR Bommai judgment in Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu: Can Governor refuse to invite Vijay? What SR Bommai case says?
Not Netflix, but Prime Video to become India's largest OTT platform with this major step
Prime Video to become India's largest OTT platform with this major step
Shreyas Iyer set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain as BCCI plans big shift: Report
Shreyas Iyer set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India's T20I captain: Report
Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC over misuse of name, likness, seeks action; What is personality right?
Shashi Tharoor moves Delhi HC over misuse of name, likness, seeks action, What i
Microsoft's voluntary retirement offer to cut workforce: Will Indian employees be impacted? All about healthcare, severance payouts
Microsoft's voluntary retirement offer: Will Indian employees be impacted?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch horror-comedy flicks dominated by zombies, ahead of Indian Institute of Zombies
From Go Goa Gone to Zombivli: 4 must watch flicks dominated by zombies
OTT Releases This Week (May 4-10): Citadel Season 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Citadel 2, Dacoit, Vaazha 2; latest movies, web series
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings' at Venice Biennale 2026: Decoding her Swadeshi look
Nita Ambani ditches multi-crore diamond pieces for 'Rosewood Earrings'
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral: Read their 25-year love story
Thalapathy Vijay, wife Sangeetha Sornalingam’s unseen pics go viral
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement