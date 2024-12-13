1 . Torii by Gauri Khan

1

Gauri Khan entered the hospitality industry in February 2024 with Torii, located in Mumbai's Khar West. Designed by Gauri herself, the restaurant features rich red tones, vibrant lighting, and green and gold accents. Torii offers a Pan-Asian menu with highlights like sushi, dumplings, ramen, signature cocktails, and their special churros for a sweet finish.