From ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to ‘Neerja’: Female-centric films that crossed Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Continue reading to learn about female-centric films that have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office.
Women of Bollywood hold a separate place in everyone’s hearts. Their charisma, beauty, skills and more makes fans swoon over them all the time. You're certainly aware that many male-centric films perform admirably at the box office, but today we'll look at female-centric films that have surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide.
1. Gangubai Kathiawadi
‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt has already surpassed the Rs. 100 crore milestone at the global box office after a week in theatres.
2. Tanu Weds Manu Returns
When 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns,' starring Kangana Ranaut, was released, it gave audiences a good laugh. The film grossed a total of 255.3 crores over the world.
3. Stree
'Stree,' starring Shraddha Kapoor, had a rocky start but ended up grossing over Rs 130 crore.
4. Raazi
'Raazi,' a film starring Alia Bhatt, also made over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film grossed roughly Rs 195 crore.
5. Neerja
'Neerja,' starring Sonam Kapoor and based on the life of cabin crew member Neerja Bhanot, was a well-made film that left a lasting impression on audiences. The film grossed a total of Rs 131 crores globally.