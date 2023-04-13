From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood

When Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Esha Deol, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other celebs made headlines because of their ugly spat.
Bollywood is a glamorous world! Be it their personal life or professional life, celebs often make headlines. Something they are in news because of their feud with other Bollywood actors. From Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar to Esha Deol and Amrita Rao, let's take a look at the most controversial Bollywood fight:
1. Esha Deol-Amrita Rao
Esha Deol once slapped Amrita Rao on the sets of their film Pyare Mohan. As per the media reports, Amrita had said something nasty after which Esha lost her cool and slapped her. In an interview, Esha said, "Kisi ne agar kuch galat kiya aur hum baaton se unhe samjha nahi paate hain, toh…” her mother actress Hema Malini added, “Dekhiya, agar koi galat baatein kehte rehte hain aur samjhaane ke baad bhi nahi samjhte hain toh kuch alag dhang se samjhana padta."
2. Hrithik Roshan-Kangana Ranaut
In 2016, Hrithik Roshan filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Kangana Ranaut from a bogus email id. Kangana then claimed that the email id was provided to her by Roshan and they had been communicating through the same email id till 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.
Later, Kangana Rananut denied all the allegations and revealed that she and Hrithik were in a relationship.
3. Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan
in 2008, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan got into an ugly fight. In an interview with Star News, Salman Khan reacted to the feud and said, "thinking does not match. He is doing very well for himself, God bless him. I am doing ok for myself. He may be right in his own way, I am right in my own way."
4. Sonu Nigam and Divya Khosla
Popular singer Sonu Nigam accused Bhushan Kumar of running mafia in the music industry. Kumar's wife Divya Khosla Kumar also lashed out at Sonu on social media.
5. Kangana Ranaut-Taapsee Pannu
A few years ago, things turned ugly between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut when the latter's sister Rangoli Chandel called the former Kangana's 'sasti copy'. The Panga actress herself has mocked the Thappad actress several times in her tweet.
6. Karan Johar-Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Kajol and Karan Johar have been considered one the best buddies in B-Town until their infamous fallout in 2016. According to media reports, it so happened that Kajol's hubby Ajay Devgn's directorial Shivaay and KJo's Ae Dil Hail Mushkil were clashing at the box office owing to the same release date. The other side of the story had Ajay Devgn accusing Karan Johar of bribing self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) to bad mouth Shivaay on Twitter.
7. Kangana Ranaut-Karan Johar
Kangana Ranaut made her first appearance on Koffee With Karan alongside her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan in season 5. It was in this episode, that she accused Karan of being a "flag bearer of nepotism," leaving the ace director speechless. The other truth she confessed to was that the way people mocked her voice only made her improve her speaking skills. Apart from these, she also revealed that Shahid was a moody co-star.