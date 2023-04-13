From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood

2/7

In 2016, Hrithik Roshan filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Kangana Ranaut from a bogus email id. Kangana then claimed that the email id was provided to her by Roshan and they had been communicating through the same email id till 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

Later, Kangana Rananut denied all the allegations and revealed that she and Hrithik were in a relationship.