5 . Aamir Khan: The biggest Indian star in China

With Dangal, Aamir Khan exposed Indian cinema to China. Dangal was the first major Indian film that got a wide release in China, and it went on to register history by earning Rs 1,305 crore (about $216 million) in China, which is roughly 60% of the worldwide collection. Till now, Dangal is the highest grossing Indian film in China. So this record makes Aamir, the biggest Indian star in China.