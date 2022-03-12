From Disha Patani's sister Khushboo to Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh: Meet lesser-known siblings of B-town stars

Here's a list of the lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, others.

A celebrity's life is always under the spotlight. From their work commitments, upcoming projects to their personal life, everything is under scrutiny all the time. And as much as fans want to know about celebrities, they are equally interested in getting information about their families.

Today, we will introduce you to some lesser-known siblings of famous B-town stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, among others. Take a look.