From Disha Patani's sister Khushboo to Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh: Meet lesser-known siblings of B-town stars

Here's a list of the lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood actors such as Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, others.
A celebrity's life is always under the spotlight. From their work commitments, upcoming projects to their personal life, everything is under scrutiny all the time. And as much as fans want to know about celebrities, they are equally interested in getting information about their families.
Today, we will introduce you to some lesser-known siblings of famous B-town stars such as Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, Disha Patani, among others. Take a look.
1. Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani
Khushboo Patani is Disha Patani's elder sister. She is a lieutenant in the Indian Army. She often shares pictures with her actress sister expressing how proud she is of Disha. Additionally, Khushboo's Instagram is filled with workout videos and family pictures.
2. Amrita Rao's sister Preetika Rao
Often confused as twins because of the similarities in facial features Amrita Rao's sister Preetika Rao is an actress as well. Preetika has acted in TV shows like, 'Beintehaan' and 'Love Ka Hai Intezaar'.
3. Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra
A trained chef, Priyanka Chopra's younger brother is Siddharth Chopra pursued culinary courses in Geneva and trained as a chef in Switzerland. Currently, he is the owner of a pub.
4. Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha Padukone
Deepika Padukone's younger sister Anisha Padukone is a golf player and has represented India in several competitions. A graduate of economics, sociology, and psychology, she takes care of Deepika's mental health foundation – Live Love Laugh, as the CEO.
5. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan
Unlike her brother Saif and sister Soha, Saba Ali Khan chose to stay away from films. Saba is a successful jewellery designer and mutawalli (Chief Trustee) of the Auqaf-e-Shahi (Royal Trust).
6. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen
Rajeev is Sushmita Sen's younger brother. A model back in the day, Rajeev walked the ramp for Will Lifestyle India Fashion Week in 2010. He is currently married to actress Charu Asopa.
7. Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani
Ritika Bhavnani prefers to keep a low profile which is the reason why not much is known about her. She was last spotted in the media at her actor-brother Ranveer's wedding with Deepika Padukone.
8. Aishwarya Rai's brother Aditya Rai
As per reports, Aishwarya Rai's brother, Aditya works as a Mechanical engineer in the navy. In 2003 he co-produced the film 'Dil Ka Rishta' and since it flopped terribly at the box office, Aditya never looked back at producing more films. In the photo above, he is seen with his wife Shrima Rai, a social media influencer.
9. Kartik Aryan's sister Kritika Tiwari
Kartik Aryan's sister Kritika works as a doctor. The actor often shares pictures with his sister on his social media handle.
10. Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma
Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Sharma is the actress's production partner. Karnesh jointly runs Clean Slate Filmz with his actress-sister and has produced commercially successful films like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul under the banner.
11. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a successful jewellery designer and fitness enthusiast.
12. Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's elder sister Sunaina has produced and co-produced a few Bollywood films such as 'Krazzy 4' and 'Kites'. She started writing blogs in 2018 after she was diagnosed with a severe kidney infection. Her b log is titled 'Zindagi'.