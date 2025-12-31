FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

From Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, to King, Ramayana, Battle of Galwan: 7 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2026 that will create history, gross over Rs 4000 crore

2026 holds high hope for the Indian film industry, and Bollywood is expected to earn like never before. Check out the most-awaited films of the year that will collectively bring more than Rs 4000 crore to Indian cinema.

Simran Singh | Dec 31, 2025, 03:26 PM IST

1.Border 2

Border 2
1

The first big release of 2026 is the anticipated war drama Border 2. Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty-starrer will be releasing on January 23, 2026. The film is expected to open huge, and if the masses like the film, then the sky will be the limit for Border 2. 

Lifetime collection prediction: Rs 400-500 crore

2.Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2
2

On March 19, 2026, box office records will be broken, and new milestones will be set as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2 will be released. The first part has grossed over Rs 1100 crore, and it's still running in cinemas. Going with the monstrous trend, Part 2 is expected to explode at the box office. 

Lifetime collection prediction: Rs 1500-2000 crore

 

3.Love and War

Love and War
3

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal; these names are enough to pull the audience into cinemas. Bhansali's upcoming directorial is expected to set new records. Releasing in cinemas on August 14, 2026, Love and War is expected to earn Rs 150 crore net in the first week itself. 

Lifetime collection prediction: Rs 350-550 crore

4.King

King
4

Shah Rukh Khan and director Siddharth Anand: The lethal combo will be returning in cinemas after Pathaan, and the records are waiting to be broken. Going by SRK's previous films' collection, King is also expected to gross over Rs 1000 crore. 

Lifetime collection prediction: Rs 1100-1300 crore

5.Ramayana Part One

Ramayana Part One
5

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part One is easily the biggest Bollywood release of 2026. Going with the anticipation and the promising first look, Diwali 2026 will be the most profitable month of 2026. This film is expected to beat the biggest Indian film, Dangal's lifetime collection. 

Lifetime collection prediction: Rs 1800- 2200 crore

6.Battle of Galwan

Battle of Galwan
6

Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan, releasing in April 2026, is expected to be the big comeback of the superstar. Even if the film underperforms, the movie is expected to gross over 200 crore worldwide. 

Lifetime collection prediction: Rs 350- 450 crore

7.Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3
7

Ajay Devgn and the team of Drishyam are expected to ring the cash registers with the third instalment of the crime thriller drama. Drishyam 2 grossed Rs 345 crore worldwide. Going by the franchise value, the film is least expected to cross Rs 400 crore mark. 

Lifetime collection prediction: Rs 400- 450 crore

