From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red

A look at how Bollywood films have used the colour red in their palettes, costumes, and frames.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Mar 03, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Red is a colour that has symbolised love, passion, obsession, and even death in Bollywood films. A look at some of the films over the years that have best used the colour red in their frames.

1. Mr India (1987)

Red was an important plot point in Mr India where the titular hero's invisibility was ony discovred under red light. The film made red-tinted glasses a rage when it released.

2. Devdas (2002)

Devdas was bathed in various frames in hues of the colour red, whether it was Chandramukhi's place or Paro's sarees or simply the palette Bhansali used to depict melancholy.

3. Gulaal (2009)

Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal uses the colour red's destructive connotations quite well, denoting lust, betrayal, and violence using various hues of the colour.

4. Padmaavat (2018)

The best use of red in Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat was during the climactic jauhar sequence where a sea of women, wearing red, walk in a procession down to the fire chamber.

5. Kalank (2019)

The 2019 release Kalank used a red filter over the 1940s Delhi to turn the place into a painting. Even the costumes and locations were painted red for the film's theme.

6. Bulbbul (2020)

Anvitaa Dutt's Bulbbul perhaps used red filter more freely than any Hindi film before, denoting everything from the night to jungle fire in various hues of red.

