2 . Deepika Padukone

2

Deepika Padukone is the latest artiste who got dropped from a movie. As per the reports, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri in Prabhas-starrer Spirit due to her 'unprofessional behaviour and demands'. However, Deepika said that she decided to leave the film due to the 'extensive work hours' and Sandeep's attitude.