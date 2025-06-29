5 . Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

5

In 1995, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol came together and created history. The romantic saga Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is still running at Maratha Mandir, and it's also among the most profitable films in India. Made in the reported budget of Rs 4 crores, it grossed Rs 105 crores worldwide, making a 25x ROI.