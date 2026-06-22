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From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

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From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

Cocktail 2 is now racing to Rs 100 crore worldwide, and Kriti Sanon has gone on to become the star performer in the film, shadowing Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. Here are the other performances that prove her versatility.

Simran Singh | Jun 22, 2026, 04:36 PM IST

1.Ally in Cocktail 2

Ally in Cocktail 2
1

As Cocktail 2 continues its successful theatrical run and crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide within three days, Kriti's portrayal of Ally has emerged as one of the film's biggest highlights. Her striking screen presence, emotional range, and captivating performance have made Ally a fan favourite and one of the most talked-about characters of the year.

 

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2.Sifra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Sifra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
2

Kriti took on one of the most unconventional roles of her career as Sifra, a highly advanced robot. Balancing innocence, charm and emotional depth, she made the futuristic character relatable and memorable, earning praise for bringing warmth and authenticity to a unique role.

3.Saumya & Shailee in Do Patti

Saumya & Shailee in Do Patti
3

With Do Patti, Kriti delivered arguably the most challenging performance of her career by playing twin sisters Saumya and Shailee two vastly different personalities with contrasting emotional journeys. Seamlessly switching between the vulnerable and soft-spoken Saumya and the bold, unpredictable Shailee, Kriti showcased exceptional range and depth. The film also marked her debut as a producer, making it a significant milestone in her career.

4.Mukti in Tere Ishk Mein

Mukti in Tere Ishk Mein
4

Kriti once again pushed boundaries with Mukti, a character layered with intensity, vulnerability, and emotional complexity. Her performance demonstrated her ability to anchor a deeply emotional narrative while connecting strongly with audiences through her authenticity.

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5.Divya in Crew

Divya in Crew
5

In one of the biggest female-led entertainers in recent years, Kriti impressed audiences with her confidence, comic timing and effortless screen presence. Her portrayal of Divya added both glamour and relatability to the film, making her one of the standout performers in the ensemble.

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