From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

3 . Saumya & Shailee in Do Patti

3

With Do Patti, Kriti delivered arguably the most challenging performance of her career by playing twin sisters Saumya and Shailee two vastly different personalities with contrasting emotional journeys. Seamlessly switching between the vulnerable and soft-spoken Saumya and the bold, unpredictable Shailee, Kriti showcased exceptional range and depth. The film also marked her debut as a producer, making it a significant milestone in her career.