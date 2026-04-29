From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

3 . Sonam Bajwa's tradtional look with modern touch

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In this pic, we see Sonam opting for a deep navy blue outfit for another look, which features intricate embroidery on the top. Paired with flared pants, the look, while rooted in tradition, feels more contemporary and bolder. It’s a great mix of traditional work and modern styling, giving it a very chic appeal. Keeping it minimally accessorised with just a few bangles and open hair completes the whole appeal.