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From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

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From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

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From classy outfit to royal vibe: 4 outfits from Sonam Bajwa that will make you ideal Punjaban

Amid the busy promotions of her upcoming film, Sonam Bajwa opted for traditional Indian looks, but with her styling, she has made them look contemporary. Here are four of her looks that have us in awe of her style.

Simran Singh | Apr 29, 2026, 05:19 PM IST

1.Sonam Bajwa being the royal Punjaban

Sonam Bajwa being the royal Punjaban
1

Bringing in a royal vibe, Sonam looked regal in an embroidered beige anarkali with intricate zari work and a flowing dupatta. The actress again kept it simple with a pair of jhumkas and open hair, making the look feel complete and not overpowering.

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2.Sonam Bajwa goes for soft ensemble

Sonam Bajwa goes for soft ensemble
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Wearing a soft mint green ensemble, featuring a well-fitted bodice and a flowy drape, Sonam brings in an innocence in the look. The subtle detailing and easy silhouette make it both graceful and modern, while the juttis and jhumkas with her flowy hairstyle complement the whole outfit.

3.Sonam Bajwa's tradtional look with modern touch

Sonam Bajwa's tradtional look with modern touch
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In this pic, we see Sonam opting for a deep navy blue outfit for another look, which features intricate embroidery on the top. Paired with flared pants, the look, while rooted in tradition, feels more contemporary and bolder. It’s a great mix of traditional work and modern styling, giving it a very chic appeal. Keeping it minimally accessorised with just a few bangles and open hair completes the whole appeal.

4.Sonam Bajwa: The Lady in Black

Sonam Bajwa: The Lady in Black
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Black can never go out of style and Sonam just took it up a notch with a classic black outfit with rich gold detailing. The traditional silhouette, along with the detailed work and layered drape, gives it a festive and royal touch.

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5.Sonam Bajwa's successful leap from Punjabi cinema to Bollywood

Sonam Bajwa's successful leap from Punjabi cinema to Bollywood
5

Sonam Bajwa is one of the most successful actresses of Punjabi cinema. In 2025, she took the big leap and debuted in Bollywood. Sonam was seen in Housefull 5, Baaghi 4, and superhit Ek Deewane Ki Deewniyat. In 2026, the Punjaban hit it out of the park with her performance in Border 2. 

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