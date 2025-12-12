From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video

Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...

Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...

Woman says boss questions sick leave, internet tells her to ‘mail and switch off’

Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS

Shubman Gill's form slump raises eyebrows, ex-India star calls it India's 'biggest worry' before T20 World Cup

Lords Mark Industries Ltd.–Renalyx Wins Licence to Manufacture Class C World’s First AI-Based Smart HemoDialysis Machines, Becomes World’s 6th CE-Certified Brand

23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

T20 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan match ticket prices plunge to record low - Is the once-unmatched hype losing steam?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam sc

'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video

'Dhurandhar ki script PM Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims go viral

Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...

Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at Kangana, says..

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos

In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t

From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction

5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction

HomePhotos

BOLLYWOOD

From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

As Dhurandhar created a typhoon at the box office, here are the top 10 Bollywood movies with their domestic first-week collection. The figures are curated on the basis of multiple reports, and they only include worldwide gross.

Simran Singh | Dec 12, 2025, 04:31 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar
1

First week collection: Rs 322.24 crore 

Ranveer Singh's latest release grabbed the top spot in the highest first-week collection, beating Chhaava. The movie is running super strong at the box office, and more records are expected to be broken. 

Advertisement

2.Chhaava

Chhaava
2

First week collection: Rs 307.50 crore

Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna-starrer epic historical Chhaava is Bollywood's biggest blockbuster of this year. In its first week, the movie earned Rs 307.50 crore, making it the second biggest first-week collection of this year. 

3.War 2

War 2
3

First week collection: Rs 307 crore 

Despite the negative reports, War 2 crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the extended first week itself. However due to high budget, and extremely negative word of mouth from public, the movie crashed in the second week, becoming a box office disaster. 

4.Saiyaara

Saiyaara
4

First week collection: Rs 250.50 crore

Before the debacle of War 2, Yash Raj Films struck gold at the box office with the romantic-drama, led by debutants. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara grossed Rs 250 crore in its first week itself. 

TRENDING NOW

5.Housefull 5

Housefull 5
5

First week collection: Rs 179 crore

The latest instalment of Akshay Kumar's popular Housefull franchise met with negative reviews, but it went on to perform decently at the box office. In its first week, Housefull 5 earned Rs 179 crore worldwide. 

6.Sikandar

Sikandar
6

First week collection: Rs 154.35 crore

Salman Khan's last release, Sikandar, might be a commercial failure. Yet, it crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in its first week itself. 

7.Sitaare Zameen Par

Sitaare Zameen Par
7

First week collection: Rs 140.30 crore

Aamir Khan's comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, opened with positive reviews across the globe and exceeded the expectations, grossing 140.30 crore worldwide. 

8.Thamma

Thamma
8

First week collection: Rs 132 crore 

Maddock's latest horror comedy instalment starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna also scored well, ultimately becoming a profitable venture for MHCU. 

9.Raid 2

Raid 2
9

First week collection: Rs 124.60 crore

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 opened with a positive response and crossed Rs 100 crore in its first week. However, the worldwide gross was expected to be a little more, going with the fact that the movie is a sequel to an extremely successful film. 

10.Sky Force

Sky Force
10

First week collection: Rs 120 crore

Akshay Kumar-starrer aerial actioner Sky Force started 2025 on a positive note. The movie earned positive reviews and met expectations at the box office. 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video
'Dhurandhar ki script PM Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims go viral
Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...
Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at Kangana, says..
Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...
Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...
Woman says boss questions sick leave, internet tells her to ‘mail and switch off’
Woman says boss questions sick leave, internet tells her to ‘mail and switch off
Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS
Where is the freeze? Delhi-NCR pines for classic cold wave, IMD says THIS
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Vijay Sethupathi assemble, announce investment of Rs 4,000 crore in regional content by...., check viral photos
In pics: JioHotstar brings south stars together in grand Chennai night, 25 new t
From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Akshaye Khanna for Aditya Dhar film, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun charged Rs…
Dhurandhar Cast Salaries Revealed: Ranveer Singh earned ten times more than Aksh
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says ‘Cricket ke beech...'
In Pics: World Cup champion Shafali Verma shares vacation photos from Bali, says
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement