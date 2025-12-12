From Chhaava to Dhurandhar, Saiyaara: Top 10 Bollywood films with highest first week collection in 2025

RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here
BOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Dec 12, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar
First week collection: Rs 322.24 crore
Ranveer Singh's latest release grabbed the top spot in the highest first-week collection, beating Chhaava. The movie is running super strong at the box office, and more records are expected to be broken.
2.Chhaava
First week collection: Rs 307.50 crore
Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna-starrer epic historical Chhaava is Bollywood's biggest blockbuster of this year. In its first week, the movie earned Rs 307.50 crore, making it the second biggest first-week collection of this year.
3.War 2
First week collection: Rs 307 crore
Despite the negative reports, War 2 crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in the extended first week itself. However due to high budget, and extremely negative word of mouth from public, the movie crashed in the second week, becoming a box office disaster.
4.Saiyaara
First week collection: Rs 250.50 crore
Before the debacle of War 2, Yash Raj Films struck gold at the box office with the romantic-drama, led by debutants. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara grossed Rs 250 crore in its first week itself.
5.Housefull 5
First week collection: Rs 179 crore
The latest instalment of Akshay Kumar's popular Housefull franchise met with negative reviews, but it went on to perform decently at the box office. In its first week, Housefull 5 earned Rs 179 crore worldwide.
6.Sikandar
First week collection: Rs 154.35 crore
Salman Khan's last release, Sikandar, might be a commercial failure. Yet, it crossed the Rs 150-crore mark in its first week itself.
7.Sitaare Zameen Par
First week collection: Rs 140.30 crore
Aamir Khan's comeback film, Sitaare Zameen Par, opened with positive reviews across the globe and exceeded the expectations, grossing 140.30 crore worldwide.
8.Thamma
First week collection: Rs 132 crore
Maddock's latest horror comedy instalment starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna also scored well, ultimately becoming a profitable venture for MHCU.
9.Raid 2
First week collection: Rs 124.60 crore
Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raid 2 opened with a positive response and crossed Rs 100 crore in its first week. However, the worldwide gross was expected to be a little more, going with the fact that the movie is a sequel to an extremely successful film.
10.Sky Force
First week collection: Rs 120 crore
Akshay Kumar-starrer aerial actioner Sky Force started 2025 on a positive note. The movie earned positive reviews and met expectations at the box office.