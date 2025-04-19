5 . Anurag Kashyap challenges health ministry over anti-smoking disclaimers

In 2013, Anurag Kashyap challenged India’s anti-smoking disclaimers. He even filed a petition in the Bombay High Court challenging the Indian health ministry’s mandatory anti-smoking disclaimers that screen with every film and TV show here. After the preview of his film Ugly, Anurag reportedly shared his view on the same with a few journalists. Kashyap said, "I don’t want my audience to get distracted, and my film is not an advertisement hoarding for social service messages.

The Dev D director also said, "I, as a filmmaker, will not take on the charitable stance of ridding society of all its ills. And the health ministry can’t do both: take revenue from the tobacco industry and make it my responsibility to educate people about why they should avoid tobacco."