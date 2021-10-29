From Bobby Deol's son Aryaman to Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha: Lesser-known star kids of B-town Some star kids prefer to stay away from the media spotlight. Here's a list of some lesser-known children of famous celebrities from B-town. DNA Web Team

Oct 29, 2021, 08:35 AM IST While most star kids these days are the centre of media attention, be it Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya, there are some who prefer to stay away from the limelight. Here's a list of a few lesser-known star kids who you might want to know about.

1. Aryaman Deol - Bobby Deol’s son

2. Eshaan Sood - Sonu Sood's son

2/11 Eshaan Sood is the elder son of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The nineteen-year-old is quite active on Instagram and has more than fifty thousand followers online.



3. Rasha Thadani - Raveena Tandon's daughter

3/11 Rasha Thadani, who has more than one lakh followers on Instagram, is very close to her mother Raveena Tandon. She often shares pictures with her on social media. In her latest post, she praised her mother for being the role model of her life.



4. Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor - daughters of Boney Kapoor

4/11 Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of famous filmmaker-producer Boney Kapoor from his first marriage to Mona Shourie. While Khushi Kapoor is the daughter of Boney and late actress, Sridevi. Anshula and Khushi share a great bond and often post adorable photos posing together on Instagram.



5. Vedaant Madhavan - R. Madhavan's son

5/11 Vedaant Madhavan, who is 16 years old, recently made headlines after winning 7 medals at swimming championship. Proud father R. Madhavan penned an emotional note on the occasion of his birthday. He wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you’re able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I’m a blessed father."



6. Samaira Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor’s daughter

6/11 Samaira is Karishma Kapoor's daughter with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. She keeps away from the media limelight. It is only rarely that Karisma shares photos of Samaira on social media, her 16th birthday in March earlier this year, being one such rare occassion.



7. Shakya and Akira Akhtar - Daughters of Farhan Akhtar

7/11 Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna, who separated in 2016 after 15 years of marriage, are parents to Shakya and Akira. The two girls keep themselves away from the media attention. In fact, there hardly are any photos of the two girls on the internet except for those shared by family members.



8. Nirvan Khan - Sohail Khan's son

8/11 Nirvan Khan is quite active on social media and often shares pictures on Instagram. According to India Today, Nirvan is working as the assistant director for the film 'Tiger 3'.



9. Mahikaa and Myra Rampal - daughters of Arjun Rampal

9/11 Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has two daughters from his first marriage with Mehr. He never misses out on any opportunity to make his daughter feel special and often shares photos spending quality time with his two girls.



10. Nysa Devgn - daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn

10/11 Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to Nysa and Yug. Kajol often shares pictures with her children on Instagram. However, Nysa prefers to stay away from limelight.



11. Arhaan Khan - Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son