From 'Bang Bang', 'Dhamaka' to 'Looop Lapeta': Bollywood films adapted from foreign films

Bollywood has got inspired by international cinema many times. Let's jot down some of the recent popular flicks that were inspired by other flicks.
Inspiration can come from anywhere and everywhere. Apart from regional languages, Bollywood has also got inspired by international films. So, let's mention some of the flicks that were adapted from Hollywood, Korean and Spanish cinema. (Image source: Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu Instagram, Facebook)
1. 'Looop Lapeta'
Let's start the list with Taapsee Pannu's upcoming comedy-thriller 'Looop Lapeta,' which is slated for tomorrow. Taapsee's upcoming film is the official adaption of the German cult flick 'Run Lola Run' (Image source: Taapsee Pannu, le birdie Instagram)
2. 'Dhamaka'
Last year Kartik Aaryan surprised everyone by starring in crime-thriller 'Dhamaka.' The Ram Madhavani newsroom drama is officially based on 2013's Korean crime drama 'The Terror Live.' (Image source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram, Madel Villarias Facebook)
3. 'Badla'
2019's crime-thriller 'Badla' starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan is an official remake of 2016's Spanish film 'The Invisible Guest.' (Image source: Taapsee Pannu Instagram, Facebook)
4. 'Bharat'
Salman Khan tried to give his fans an ultimate wholesome entertainer with period-drama 'Bharat.' This movie was an official adaption of 2014's Korean emotional drama 'An Ode To My Father.' (Image source: File Photo, AnOde2myFather Facebook)
5. 'Bang Bang'
Let's end the list with Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif's action-thriller 'Bang Bang.' The 2014 film was an official adaption of 2010's actioner 'Knight and Day' starring Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz. (Image source: Facebook)