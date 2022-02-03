From 'Bang Bang', 'Dhamaka' to 'Looop Lapeta': Bollywood films adapted from foreign films

Bollywood has got inspired by international cinema many times. Let's jot down some of the recent popular flicks that were inspired by other flicks.

Inspiration can come from anywhere and everywhere. Apart from regional languages, Bollywood has also got inspired by international films. So, let's mention some of the flicks that were adapted from Hollywood, Korean and Spanish cinema. (Image source: Kartik Aaryan, Taapsee Pannu Instagram, Facebook)